Delhi confidential: Nepal Visit Unlikely

Nepal Visit Unlikely

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi is unlikely to go for the first edition of the ‘Sagarmatha Sambaad’ in Kathmandu, scheduled to be held April 2-4, on the theme ‘Climate Change, Mountains and the Future of Humanity’. The Nepal government has invited the SAARC countries and China, and there was expectation that it would provide an opportunity for the top leadership of India and Pakistan to gather at a venue in Kathmandu. But India is likely to send its environment minister, who could be best suited to represent the government at the platform. However, a final call is yet to be taken.

Divided Oppn

WITH THE second half of the Budget Session of Parliament beginning next week, the big question is whether the Opposition parties will try to corner the BJP-led government on the communal violence in Delhi. The Opposition, however, has not put up a united front on the issue. On Thursday, the Congress went on its own to meet President Ram Nath Kovind. And on Friday, seven parties, including the Left and Congress’s allies DMK, RJD and NCP, wrote to the President separately. The Trinamool Congress was not part of either initiative; the BSP and SP were also missing. The Congress was also missing from a rally organised by CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar in Patna on Thursday against the new citizenship law and NRC.

New Role

FORMER INDIAN Ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale has joined Ola as senior advisor for corporate and international affairs. A diplomat with 34 years of experience, Bambawale earlier served as India’s Ambassador to Bhutan as well as the High Commissioner to Pakistan. He also held a number of positions where he was directly involved in advancing India’s relations with Japan, China and South Korea among others. He will now play a key role in advising Ola on its corporate affairs initiatives across India and the global markets where it operates.

