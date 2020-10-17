Delhi Confidential: Necessary steps

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is a worried man. Over the coming months, the minister has said, the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to worsen, primarily due to two reasons: the winter months, when experts expect the virus to be more virulent, and the coming festival season. On Friday, Vardhan met heads of the Department of Science and Technology and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research to discuss how physical distancing norms can be maintained during the “next few crucial months”, and whether it is possible to develop a “jan andolan” – or mass movement – to impose these.

No Positive, This

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad may not be able to campaign in Bihar, at least during the first phase of the Assembly elections. He tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. Azad had campaigned extensively in the Seemanchal region last time. Three other senior Congress leaders — Ahmed Patel, Motilal Vora and R P N Singh — are recovering after having tested positive for coronavirus. Former party president Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have spoken with Azad and inquired about his health.

Going Cyber

Cybersecurity being on South Block’s list of priorities, the Foreign Service Institute, which trains Indian diplomats, has introduced a course in ‘Cyber Security’, being conducted by the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University. As young diplomats headed to their postings, they have been asked to be extremely careful about cyberattacks being the new challenge in diplomacy.

