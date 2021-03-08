Delhi Confidential: Poll Notes

KEEN ON the BJP pitching a positive narrative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared to have given some tips to party leaders at a meeting last week. According to sources, the Prime Minister asked a senior leader from West Bengal who can sing to use his talent to capture the audience in election rallies and during the campaign. He is learnt to have told him to sing Bangla songs to woo the voters. The leader, said sources, agreed immediately.

House Safety

WITH PARLIAMENT resuming the Budget session on Monday, the MPs have been given a fresh list of dos and don’ts by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats. Sources said the presiding officers were a bit concerned about many members lowering the guards during the first part of the Budget session and decided to issue fresh guidelines. The new instructions include frequent hand washing for 40 seconds, changing masks every eight hours, avoid sitting in a car or closed rooms without mask or proper ventilation, sanitise hands if one touched the front portion of the mask and avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unsanitised hands among others. Sources said the increasing number of Covid cases in some parts of the country also prompted the officials to issue such guidelines.

Pulled Up

MAHARASHTRA Home Minister Anil Deshmukh last week said that a four-member committee appointed by the government has found that there was no truth to an incident in which women in a Jalgaon shelter home were allegedly made to dance naked in front of policemen. But some of his remarks have not gone down well with the National Commission for Women. It has termed his remarks “offensive” and asked him for an explanation. Deshmukh had said the complainant’s husband had told the committee that she was unstable. The NCW found the statement “offensive, defamatory and shows disrespect toward the dignity and respect of women”.