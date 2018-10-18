Delhi confidential: Busy Sunday

The same day, Modi will also inaugurate the first national police museum on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day. The same day, Modi will also inaugurate the first national police museum on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at Red Fort on October 21, Modi disclosed on Wednesday during an interaction with BJP workers from five Lok Sabha constituencies in different states through video conferencing via the NaMo app. On the significance of the date, the Prime Minister said that October 21 will mark the 75th anniversary of the announcement of the government of free India by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Azad Hindu Fauj. The same day, Modi will also inaugurate the first national police museum on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day. The museum will depict the history, artefact, uniform and gears of central and state police forces, and is being founded as an underground facility on the National Police Memorial premises in central Delhi’s Chanakyapuri. The project is being steered by the Intelligence Bureau in coordination with the Central Armed Police Forces.

Test of Tests

The National Testing Agency (NTA) was set up to unburden the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which, over the years, began conducting many entrance tests for higher education in addition to Board examinations. The agency has taken over JEE Main, UGC NET and NEET. However, it is learnt that NTA doesn’t want to conduct CTET, the qualification test for teachers to secure a job in government schools. It turns out that CBSE has agreed to continue holding CTET since 30 per cent of its staff has been freed of additional work after the other three tests were taken off its hands.

Talking Heads

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday named four more party leaders to present the party’s views during debates and other programmes on TV channels, making it a 38-strong team of SP panelists for electronic media. Yadav had announced 28 panelists in August and another six in September. The long list of panelists has become an issue of mirth among some party leaders, who point out there aren’t those many channels with a decent viewership in Uttar Pradesh to require so many panelists.

