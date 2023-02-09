Delhi Confidential: Naga Connect

Since the BJP sent him to Nagaland for its ‘Pravas’ programme, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has been acting like the state’s ambassador. As the minister had spent some time in Nagaland as a child during the posting of his father, who was an Air Force officer, he seems to have struck an instant bonding with the state. He had organised an ‘entrepreneur challenge’ for mentoring Naga youth, often wears badges with Naga art on them, and has been gifting souvenirs of Naga art to visitors from abroad. Keen to cash in on the goodwill the minister has created, the party has now sent him to Nagaland to support its candidates for the Assembly elections.

LiFE Jacket

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not just been talking of his flagship Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) mission at various international forums. He has himself put LiFE into action. On Wednesday, the Prime Minister attended Rajya Sabha in the morning, and then Lok Sabha in the afternoon, appearing in a white ‘kurta-pajama’ and a sky blue half-jacket. But what most did not know is that the jacket was made of recycled plastic bottles – a gift he received at the India Energy Week recently.

Nod & No

Even though the morning session of the Rajya Sabha witnessed heated debates, there was some banter as well. Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge recounted a story he was told by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar about the days when the latter had started practice as a lawyer. He [Dhankhar] would count the money he earned with his own hands, Kharge said, which Dhankhar agreed to. “But when he made more money, he had to buy a counting machine,’’ said Kharge. Dhankhar immediately responded with folded hands, saying, “No, no… I never said that’’, leaving members, as well as Prime Minister Modi, in splits.