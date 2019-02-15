Delhi Confidential: Metro Rider

Having started switching roles between being the Andhra Pradesh chief minister and a national leader, rallying opposition parties towards an alliance, N Chandrababu Naidu has become a frequent visitor to the national capital. And in an effort to avoid Delhi’s notorious traffic snarls, the TDP chief, a National Security Guard protectee, has started using the Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line to IGI Airport. On Wednesday evening, after attending a dinner for opposition party leaders at Sharad Pawar’s residence, Naidu took the Metro to Aerocity, from where he was driven to the airport. Naidu’s new arrangement has not only pleased his staff – as they do not have to be nervous about the traffic – but even Airport Metro officials are happy to have got a VVIP customer.

Going Online

Advertising

The experiment of taking Mughal Gardens bookings online seems to have been a success. Between February 6 and 10, 75,000 people visited the gardens in Rashtrapati Bhavan, with the average waiting time in the online queue being 5-10 minutes, against an average 20-30 minutes wait in the offline queue.

Print Problem

There was an added grist to the now-hot-now-cold relationship of the BJP and its Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena this weekend over the film ‘Thackeray’, a biopic on Sena founder Bal Thackrey. The I&B Ministry had last week sent out invites for a screening of the film, written and produced by Sena’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, at the Films Division Auditorium in Delhi on Sunday. But the film could not be screened due to “some unavoidable circumstances”, as the message of cancellation stated. While some wondered whether it was a result of the present political equation, it appeared the government was unable to procure a print of the movie on time. The film is still playing in some theatres.

Hunt On For Names

IIM-Amritsar’s Board met this week to finalise a name for the director’s post. In its last meeting in August 2018, the Board had to scrap the panel of three finalists since none met the eligibility criteria. Monday’s meeting was no different. The Board did not approve any one of the fresh set of proposed names on account of none being eligible for the job. It is learnt that the selection process will have to start afresh for the third time.