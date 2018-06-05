Delhi Confidential: Mystery Meet

President Pranab Mukherjee President Pranab Mukherjee

Ever since it became known that former President Pranab Mukherjee would attend an RSS event at its Nagpur headquarters, Congress leaders have been asking him to reconsider his decision. On Monday, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma had a surprise meeting with Mukherjee. It is not known whether this issue came up for discussion. While what they talked about remained a mystery, the timing of the meeting is significant. Mukherjee and Sharma were cabinet colleagues and both are Congress historians. They had worked together to bring out the book “A Centenary History of the Indian National Congress, Volume V: 1964-1984”.

Identity Crisis

In a blunder and a violation of the very norms it is meant to safeguard, a Women and Child Development Ministry press release revealed the identity of a sexual harassment survivor. The release naming the survivor was issued by the ministry’s Public Information Bureau (PIB) officials soon after a meeting between minister Maneka Gandhi and the Air India staffer who had complained about harassment by a senior staffer. The name was later removed from the PIB website but by then most mediapersons had already perused the details.

Pay delay

The two-day bank strike has passed, but one group of people is still suffering its consequences — the personal staff of members of Parliament. With the strike on the horizon, salaries of MPs and Parliament staff were credited in advance on May 29. However, four days on, the staff are still to get their monthly remuneration. Some are contemplating raising the matter with the Speaker, given the increasing frequency of salary delays.

