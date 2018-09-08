Delhi Confidential: Mr Magnanimous

Nitin Gadkari Nitin Gadkari

Mr Magnanimous

Nitin Gadkari’s afternoon session on public transport at the global mobility summit by NITI Aayog drew some laughter from the audience of CEOs and other stakeholders. Called to deliver the keynote address, Gadkari refused and said he would speak after his ministry’s Secretary, Y S Malik. It was a break from protocol. Taking the dais, Malik clarified that just moments ago he had jokingly told Gadkari that he, as the Secretary, would hardly have anything left to to say after the minister had spoken. So Gadkari decided to give Malik the first shot at the audience and told the organisers that he would add to whatever Malik had to say.

Of Loss And Boss

At the launch of Kapil Sibal’s book, Sharad Yadav had the audience, and the panelists, amused by his wit. While Sibal and his Congress colleague P Chidambaram gave different reasons discussing why Congress lost in 2014, Yadav said with a straightforward face, “Haarna toh zaroor thha, lekin itni buri tarah haarna… (they were bound to lose, but to lose so badly…)” Later, talking about Prime Ministerial candidates, Chandan Mitra, who has recently switched from the BJP to the Trinamool Congress, said that the leader from a regional party should become the PM in 2019 if a united opposition wins. Reacting to Mitra later, CPM leader Sitaram Yechury said that the Trinamool will “correct the historical blunder committed” by the Left of not having a Bengali as a Prime Minister.

Going Soft

After going hammer and tongs after central university vice-chancellors initially, the NDA government seems to have adopted a softer approach in its last year in office. After putting its request for an inquiry against Allahabad University

V-C on the backburner, the HRD Ministry is now set to drop proceedings against Prof Anjan Kumar Ghosh. He was the head of Tripura University when the government issued him a showcause notice to hear his defence against complaints alleging irregularities. Apparently, the ministry has found his defence convincing and will soon inform the President that it doesn’t want to pursue the complaints against him anymore.

