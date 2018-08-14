Delhi Confidential: Movie Message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

When central and state BJP leaders recently met in the UP state executive meeting at Meerut to brainstorm on the Lok Sabha polls, a 32-minute short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ was screened at the venue. More than 750 leaders who were invited sat through the movie, which was reportedly inspired by the early life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, though officially it does not claim to be the PM’s biography. The moral of the movie’s story was conveyed through a boy, who states that a winner is one who lives for others. Sources in the BJP said that before the screening, a party leader briefed them and said that the message to “live for others” should be adopted in life. It was also a message to the party cadre in UP, who have been complaining about their problems not being addressed either by bureaucrats in the BJP-led state government or by senior party leaders.

Reaching Out

With the changing patterns of media consumption, Prasar Bharati is making sure that the Prime Minister’s Independence Day speech reaches the maximum people, including the youth, this year. The public broadcaster has entered into a collaboration with Google so that when someone searches for the speech, it comes up directly on the search page, and the person does not need to look for a separate link. Along with this, the speech will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook. By evening, the speech will be translated into more than 20 languages to be broadcast through the All India Radio network. In its attempt to reach out to more people, Prasar Bharati has increased its digital presence with more than 258 handles of its affiliated entities on Twitter alone.

Making Room

MoS Home Hansraj Ahir will temporarily shift his office to the room of former MHA advisor K Vijay Kumar, who vacated it a few months ago. Ahir’s room is under renovation, so he will operate from a smaller set-up which was being used for the MHA to video-conference with states.

Swiss Show

The Swiss embassy entertained the entire diplomatic fraternity with a classical dance performance and Swiss military band last week, as they celebrated National Day. While MEA Secretary (west) Ruchi Ghanshyam was the chief guest at the event, the embassy also had a discussion with a group of young goodwill ambassadors between the two countries. While the weather was hot and humid, the diplomatic community stayed put through the entire evening.

