Delhi Confidential: MoS’s Memento

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, S P Singh Baghel, met PM Narendra Modi on Friday and presented him a statuette of Ahilyabai Holkar, the revered queen of Indore, as memento. Last year, Baghel hosted a grand event in his constituency, Agra, to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar.

New Chief

After over eight months without a full-time head, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has got a new chief. Indian Forest Service officer Sanjay Kumar has been appointed the new Additional Director General of Forests, Project Tiger, and Member Secretary, NTCA. Previous NTCA member secretary Gobind Sagar Bharadwaj joined as WII Director last July and the NTCA top post was being handled as an additional charge since then.