Delhi Confidential: MoS Jitendra Singh avoids live DLC generation; Centre approves pulse stock limits for Tamil Nadu

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AS HE made his way to the stage to launch the annual Digital Life Certificate campaign for Central government pensioners on Friday, Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh was reminded of his own service record. Officials had planned for a “live” DLC generation for Singh, who was a government medical college professor before joining politics. Singh waved off the offer, saying he did not want the matter brought up. Then, he joked, it would be brought to light that he had taken voluntary retirement. The minister said he would complete the formalities later.