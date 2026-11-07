Delhi Confidential: MoS Jitendra Singh avoids live DLC generation; Centre approves pulse stock limits for Tamil Nadu

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh lightheartedly declines live Digital Life Certificate generation, the Centre gives Tamil Nadu the nod to limit pulse stocks ahead of Diwali, and Mansukh Mandaviya takes a festive jab at Mallikarjun Kharge.

By: Express News Service
1 min readNew DelhiNov 7, 2026 09:34 AM IST
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Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From Dr Jitendra Singh’s lighthearted moment at a pension event to the Centre approving measures to check pulse price rises in Tamil Nadu.

  1. 01

    Service Matters

    AS HE made his way to the stage to launch the annual Digital Life Certificate campaign for Central government pensioners on Friday, Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh was reminded of his own service record. Officials had planned for a “live” DLC generation for Singh, who was a government medical college professor before joining politics. Singh waved off the offer, saying he did not want the matter brought up. Then, he joked, it would be brought to light that he had taken voluntary retirement. The minister said he would complete the formalities later.

  2. 02

    The Go-ahead

    AHEAD OF Diwali, the Centre has given its nod to the Tamil Nadu government to impose stock limits on two key pulses — tur and urad — widely used in dishes such as dosa and sambar. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has conveyed its approval to the state government, it is learnt. The move is aimed at curbing hoarding and checking further rise in prices of these essential commodities during the festive season, when demand typically picks up. The decision is also expected to provide some relief to the state government amid concerns over rising commodity prices.

  3. 03

    Diya Dig

    UNION LABOUR Minister Mansukh Mandaviya added his diyas to the ongoing campaign by BJP ministers and supporters, stating “Modi Kahin Nahi Jayenge”. In a video he post on X, Mandaviya wished Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge — whose remark on the Prime Minister triggered the BJP response — a happy Diwali as he stood on a lawn near diyas spelling out “Modiji Kahin Nahi Jayenge”.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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