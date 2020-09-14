Delhi confidential: Who Sits Where

As Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury explained the seating arrangement for MPs and suggested that those aged above 60 will be given seats in the chamber on the ground floor, the younger MPs were not amused.

In the absence of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury chaired the meeting of Congress Parliamentary Party on Sunday ahead of the Monsoon session. As he explained the seating arrangement for MPs and suggested that those aged above 60 will be given seats in the chamber on the ground floor, the younger MPs were not amused. They asked him what will be done if the Opposition wants to shout to protest or rush to the Well. Although it triggered noisy discussions, the younger MPs agreed that they would accept Chowdhury’s decision. Chowdhury then said the seating can be in rotation and those who have to speak on a particular day can be given seats in the chamber.

Not Taking Chances

With more than a dozen MPs already infected by Covid, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has received a number of letters informing the members’ inability to attend the House. With more than a dozen MPs already infected by Covid, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has received a number of letters informing the members’ inability to attend the House. This was besides many MPs aged above 65 who did not want to take a risk. Over the past three days, several MPs went through compulsory testing at Parliament House. Sources said three BJP MPs and two Shiv Sena MPs tested positive.

Letter Of Wishes

In what would now be interpreted as his last wish, RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who died on Sunday, wrote to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar about Vaishali, a constituency he represented five times in Lok Sabha, on September 10. Singh wrote that the road between Gandhi Setu and Hajipur should have a Vaishali Dwar. He also sought that poems of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar be displayed in the constituency publicly in bold letters.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.