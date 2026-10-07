Delhi Confidential: SP MP faints in Sansad Marg heat; Grand finale for Seva Sankalp Yatra in Varanasi, Vadnagar

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East will meet west during not one but two simultaneous closing ceremonies of the Seva Sankalp Yatra on Wednesday. The two yatras, which began on September 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of public service as the head of government, from Gujarat’s Vadnagar and Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, will conclude with grand ceremonies in Varanasi and Vadnagar, respectively. In addition to young party workers chosen to be ‘Seva Yatris’ from across the country, “young citizens” will also take part in the two events in “significant numbers”, party sources said. In Varanasi, the yatra will culminate with a ‘Jalabhishek’ at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in the presence of BJP president Nitin Nabin, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJYM national president Hemang Joshi. In Vadnagar, the yatra will conclude with a ‘Jalabhishek’ at Hatkeshwar Mahadev Mandir. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi will address the gathering on the occasion.