Delhi Confidential: SP MP faints in Sansad Marg heat; Grand finale for Seva Sankalp Yatra in Varanasi, Vadnagar

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From SP MP Mohibullah Nadvi suffering heat exhaustion during an INDIA bloc protest outside Akashwani Bhawan to the Seva Sankalp Yatra concluding with grand ceremonies in Varanasi and Vadnagar.
Members of the Samajwadi Party participating in the INDIA bloc protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation had a difficult time on Tuesday afternoon as the sun beat down on Sansad Marg. The spot where the SP MPs were standing outside Akashwani Bhawan was without any shade and several MPs complained of discomfort. Rampur MP Mohibullah Nadvi almost fainted due to heat exhaustion. When some reporters tried to get an interview with the MP, he refused and signalled that he was not feeling well and wanted to be left alone.
East will meet west during not one but two simultaneous closing ceremonies of the Seva Sankalp Yatra on Wednesday. The two yatras, which began on September 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of public service as the head of government, from Gujarat’s Vadnagar and Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, will conclude with grand ceremonies in Varanasi and Vadnagar, respectively. In addition to young party workers chosen to be ‘Seva Yatris’ from across the country, “young citizens” will also take part in the two events in “significant numbers”, party sources said. In Varanasi, the yatra will culminate with a ‘Jalabhishek’ at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in the presence of BJP president Nitin Nabin, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJYM national president Hemang Joshi. In Vadnagar, the yatra will conclude with a ‘Jalabhishek’ at Hatkeshwar Mahadev Mandir. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi will address the gathering on the occasion.
The translocation of a tigress from Valmiki Tiger Reserve, Bihar, to Buxa Tiger Reserve, West Bengal, tested the patience of field officers. Those in the know said the tigress kept evading darting efforts, necessary to tranquilise her, and it took almost a week before they succeeded. Eventually, the tigress was flown by air for the reintroduction programme at Bux