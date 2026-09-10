Delhi Confidential: Modi opens BJP district office in Navsari; Congress leaders praise rescue work in Delhi building collapse

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From PM Modi inaugurating the BJP’s new district office in Navsari in Gujarat to senior Congress leaders praising Youth Congress and NSUI workers for rescue efforts.
During his visit to Gujarat on Tuesday, one of the events that Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended was the inauguration of BJP’s district office, ‘Namo Kamalam’, at Navsari, a segment represented by Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil. This is perhaps the first time that the Prime Minister inaugurated a district-level party office. The BJP has been prioritising construction of brick-and-mortar offices across the country. The newly constructed building at Navsari has all the state-of-the-art facilities, including conference rooms and latest gadgets.
Some senior Congress leaders in the AICC are ‘very impressed’ with Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) workers for their involvement in the rescue work at the site of the recent building collapse in South Delhi. Soon after the news of the building collapse spread on Sunday, some Youth Congress and NSUI workers reached the site to take part in the rescue work. According to sources, a senior AICC leader is contemplating to call these youth and student workers to thank them for their selfless service. Youth Congress is led by Uday Bhanu Chib, while Vinod Jakhar heads the NSUI.