Delhi Confidential: Modi opens BJP district office in Navsari; Congress leaders praise rescue work in Delhi building collapse

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Some senior Congress leaders in the AICC are ‘very impressed’ with Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) workers for their involvement in the rescue work at the site of the recent building collapse in South Delhi. Soon after the news of the building collapse spread on Sunday, some Youth Congress and NSUI workers reached the site to take part in the rescue work. According to sources, a senior AICC leader is contemplating to call these youth and student workers to thank them for their selfless service. Youth Congress is led by Uday Bhanu Chib, while Vinod Jakhar heads the NSUI.