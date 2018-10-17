Delhi Confidential: Mixed Signal

Among former MPs who want to contest, one hears, are Harish Chaudhary, Lalchand Kataria, Narendra Budania and Ijyaraj Singh. Among former MPs who want to contest, one hears, are Harish Chaudhary, Lalchand Kataria, Narendra Budania and Ijyaraj Singh.

As the Congress has begun the process of shortlisting probable candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, the party high command is facing the problem of several past and present Parliamentarians lobbying for tickets. So much so that both Karan Singh Yadav and Raghu Sharma, who won from Alwar and Ajmer, respectively in the by-elections earlier this year, also want to contest the Assembly elections. Among former MPs who want to contest, one hears, are Harish Chaudhary, Lalchand Kataria, Narendra Budania and Ijyaraj Singh. While it is clear that all of them are vying for tickets hoping that the party will come to power in the state, it also suggests that many may feel the Congress may not perform well in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

What’s Brewing In EC?

There seems to be a mini revolt brewing within the Election Commission, with a section of officers and staff said to be miffed with one of the Deputy Election Commissioners over his behaviour. Although the staff have been complaining about the said Deputy Election Commissioner since the time Nasim Zaidi was the Chief Election Commissioner, things seem to have taken a turn for the worse recently. Apparently, the employees have now told the Commission that they want the deputy Election Commissioner repatriated to his cadre, or else there could soon be a protest at Nirvachan Sadan.

Care On Wings

Usually in the headlines for the wrong reasons, Air India received high praise from National Health Agency deputy CEO Dr Dinesh Arora on Tuesday. Arora, who was returning from London, tweeted, “Suffered severe diarrhoea and nausea onboard AI 111. Was dehydrated and hardly could stand. @airindiain crew was extremely care-taking and intermittently served me ORS, curd, banana, Imodium medicine. Felt like extended family. Thank you @airindiain @MoCA_GoI @jayantsinha.”

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App