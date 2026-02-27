Delhi Confidential: Mission Keralam

As the Union Cabinet has approved the proposal to change the name of Kerala to ‘Keralam’, former Union Minister and Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has started “correcting” people on the name of the state. Chandrasekhar had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking Kerala’s name change to ‘Keralalm’ a few months ago, it is learnt. Now, when the Union Cabinet has given its nod to the name change, Chandrasekhar is not only using the “new name” in conversations, but also asking others to do the same.

On A Platter

A lavish ‘Keralam’ lunch awaited officials and mediapersons attending Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s press conference on railway reforms on Thursday. There was appam, idiyappam, vegetable stew, red rice accompanied by Kerala-style varathu aracha sambar and rasam, mixed thoran, erissery, pappadam, curd and three varieties of pickles. The sumptuous spread was obviously to celebrate the Union Cabinet’s decision on renaming Kerala as ‘Keralam’, a demand from the state that had been pending for a while.