Delhi Confidential: Mission Beat the Heat

THE INTENSIFYING heatwave in several parts of the country was a point of discussion in the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been appealing to people through social media to stay hydrated and take precautions, has given special directions to his Cabinet colleagues as well. The PM has advised the ministers to always keep bottles of water with them to help those struggling in the heat. The ministers have also been asked to spread the message in their respective constituencies about the need to have more fluids. The PM has also urged the citizens to see that birds and animals around them have enough water sources in the severe heat conditions.

Train Ride with ‘No-fuss’ Leader

MANY PASSENGERS on a train from Delhi to Lucknow on Monday night were surprised to see BJP leader and former UP Cabinet minister Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh travelling with them. Some passengers complimented the BJP leader for his simple lifestyle as Singh was travelling with just one staff member in the train. A bunch of passengers were later heard talking about how Singh created no fuss despite the train being two hours late in reaching Lucknow on Tuesday morning.

All Set for New Role?

OUTGOING DELHI BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, under whose leadership the party formed the government in the Capital after 27 years, is likely to be elevated to the BJP’s national ranks and play what insiders term “a significant role” in the party’s next electoral target — Punjab. Sachdeva, a former journalist with roots in pre-Partition Punjab, could likely serve as “a crucial organisational link” between the BJP’s national leadership and the state in the 2027 Assembly polls. On Thursday, after he handed over the charge of Delhi BJP to Harsh Malhotra, Sachdeva distributed packets of Melody toffee, which witnessed a surge in popularity recently after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a packet to his Italian counterpart Georgia Meloni, to each of his colleagues and office staff at the BJP headquarters in the Capital.