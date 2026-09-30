Delhi Confidential: Supreme Court bench seeks answers over missing case; three SP MPs detained

01

The Supreme Court’s concern over IPS deputation to the CAPFs took an unusual turn on Tuesday when the bench hearing contempt petitions against alleged non-compliance with its directions to reduce IPS deputation in CAPFs found the matter missing from the day’s cause list. Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and A S Chandurkar had directed that the case be heard, but it was deleted during the lunch break without any prior order. Senior Advocate Guru Krishnakumar flagged the anomaly, prompting the bench to seek an explanation from the Registry and direct that the matter be listed again at 2 pm on Wednesday.