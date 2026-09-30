Delhi Confidential: Supreme Court bench seeks answers over missing case; three SP MPs detained

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From a Supreme Court bench seeking an explanation over a missing CAPF deputation case from the cause list to three Samajwadi Party MPs being detained and dropped in different corners of the national capital.
The Supreme Court’s concern over IPS deputation to the CAPFs took an unusual turn on Tuesday when the bench hearing contempt petitions against alleged non-compliance with its directions to reduce IPS deputation in CAPFs found the matter missing from the day’s cause list. Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and A S Chandurkar had directed that the case be heard, but it was deleted during the lunch break without any prior order. Senior Advocate Guru Krishnakumar flagged the anomaly, prompting the bench to seek an explanation from the Registry and direct that the matter be listed again at 2 pm on Wednesday.
Three Samajwadi Party MPs found themselves in different parts of the national capital on Tuesday after police detained them from Jantar Mantar. The three MPs — Iqra Choudhary, Ziaur Rahman Barq and Mohibbullah Nadvi — were detained when they joined a protest called by some civil society groups against “illegal demolition of mosques” in the country. Choudhary was taken to Dwarka, Nadvi landed up in Najafgarh, and Barq was taken to the Mandir Marg police station after being detained. Choudhary and Nadvi could return to the main city by late evening after being released.
Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat’s first visit to Raipur on Sunday since being appointed the AICC in-charge for Chhattisgarh has left a mark on the state unit leaders. Bhagat, who is an MP from Jharkhand’s Lohardaga, made it clear in Raipur that he won’t take factionalism lightly and that he was a representative of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge in the state. The messaging from Bhagat took many in the state unit by surprise.