Delhi Confidential: Missing Mayor

During his visit to Ayodhya for Deepotsav on October 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on dais at two places – Ram Katha Park, where he performed aarti, and Ram Ki Paidi, where he addressed a gathering. Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay was missing from the dais at both programmes, although he was at the helipad at Saket College to greet the Prime Minister on his arrival to Ayodhya. Incidentally, Upadhyay was among the public functionaries named in the Ayodhya land deals investigated by The Indian Express last year. A day after the Deepotsav, city MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, who was also named in The Indian Express investigation, was rebuffed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “Aap peechhe rahiye… aapne bahut saari jameenen kabja ki huyee hain (Please stay away… you have occupied so much land parcels),” the Chief Minister told Gupta, when he tried to meet him. After the Ayodhya land deal investigation was published last December, Adityanath set up an inquiry committee, which submitted its report within a week. However, the report is yet to be made public and no action has been taken so far.

Focus Gujarat AMONG THE first states that new Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge would visit is Gujarat. He will be in Navsari later this week to address a tribal rally. The Congress had performed better than expected in tribal-dominated seats in the state in the previous elections in 2017. And the party is trying hard to improve its tally. Moreover, it is the party's Vansda MLA Anant Patel, who is leading the tribal protests against the Par-Tapi -Narmada river linking project. Vansda is in Navsari district. With Rahul Gandhi leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party is planning to field many of its top leaders for the battle for Gujarat. So five of its top leaders – chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and Mukul Wasnik – are set to launch separate yatras from five different parts of the state from October 31. Poll Duties THE EXIGENCIES of electoral politics have forced two of the Bharat yatris to pull out of the walkathon. Pawan Khera, the head of the AICC media department, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's aide Sandeep Singh have pulled out to focus attention on Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. Khera will have to focus on the media efforts of the party in the two states. Singh had to pull out to coordinate Priyanka's Himachal visit. She is set to lead the party's campaign in the state holding rallies and road shows.