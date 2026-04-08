Delhi Confidential: Missed Call

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a new regularisation policy for the Capital’s unauthorised colonies on Tuesday. Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu was unable to attend the event as he had another engagement. The L-G’s name was there on the press conference invitations sent out on Monday. In fact, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) had sent the first invites with Manohar Lal and L-G Sandhu’s names only. The CM’s name was added hours later when it was confirmed that she too will attend the programme.

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WITH SOME state government counsels filing their submissions in Hindi, Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, judicial member at National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) principal bench, observed on Tuesday that parties must also give translated copies in English. He said while he may be conversant in Hindi, other members might not be, and thus translated copies must always be provided. He added that the registry should also aid in translating filings.