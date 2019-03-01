Delhi confidential: Minus The Bouquets

Grand arrangements were made at the BJP’s Delhi state headquarters for live streaming of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega interaction with party workers through video-conferencing on Thursday. Organisers even brought bouquets to welcome senior leaders, including party national president Amit Shah. But the formality of welcoming guests with flowers was dropped at the last minute when a senior party leader asked them to avoid it, apparently in the wake of concern prevailing in the country for Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who is in Pakistan custody. So, no welcome ceremony was held.

Pension Problem

Professor Devi Singh, who served as director of IIM-lucknow for two terms under the UPA government and retired in 2014, is not in the incumbent government’s good books. It turns out that Singh had been getting pension from the institute since his retirement, even though he wasn’t a teacher with IIM-Lucknow. This went unnoticed for almost three years, until the CAG flagged it. The institute, as an interim measure, stopped the disbursement of pension immediately, but the final call was left with the Board of Governors. Unable to decide, the BoG recently referred the matter to the HRD Ministry. The latter is learnt to have told the institute this month that Singh’s pension was indeed “irregular” as per government rules. The IIM-Lucknow Board is slated to meet in the second week of March and expected to adopt the ministry’s opinion.

Rooted In Culture

During his video-interaction programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got applause from party workers across the country. When a party worker from Pune asked how he decided to wash the feet of sanitation workers at the Kumbh Mela site, Modi said that when he became chief minister of Gujarat for the first time, he was advised by his aides and friends to get his family and do a Kalasha Pooja at the new house before moving in. However, he asked them to get the daughter of a Dalit peon to put the copper pot in the house. “That was how I inaugurated my new house. It’s in my culture, I did not do it for publicity,” he said.

Important Subject

After Union Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, Environment, Forests and Climate Change Harsh Vardhan made his initial remarks at an event for the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology, awarded by his ministry, he said, “Science ke bare mein bolne ka mann nahi hai (I do not feel like talking about science).” The minister then spoke extensively, for seven to eight minutes, about how Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the “finest” Prime Minister with “asaadharan” (unique) qualities, and how globally his advice is sought on important matters. Modi, who was present on the stage to give the awards, got up when Harsh Vardhan asked the audience to give the PM a standing ovation.