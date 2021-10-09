Delhi confidential: Minister’s diary

RAILWAY MINISTER Ashwini Vaishnaw has earned the reputation of being a hard taskmaster, even calling meetings with officials over weekends. On top of that, in a departure from the practice officials were used to during the regime of Vaishnaw’s predecessor, there are no elaborate lists of “items” the minister chases on so-called dashboards. Instead, officials have noticed that he keeps a diary where he notes down all his instructions and holds officials to account in subsequent meetings.

Naming Spree

MINISTER OF State for Environment Ashwini Choubey has been on a naming spree of late. After just having suggested that the Jim Corbett national park be renamed Ramganga on his visit to the park, Choubey has named three young adult Asiatic Lions that Delhi Zoo received from Sakkarbaug Zoological Park in Gujarat. On a visit to the zoo on Friday, Choubey named the three lions, based on the “auspiciousness of this Navratri” period. He named the two female lions Maha Gowri and Shailja, and the male lion Maheshwar. He then went to the enclosure where two four-year-old rescued tigresses have been brought from Gorewada in Maharashtra. He named them Aditi and Siddhi.

Merge, Streamline

AFTER PRUNING down the number of his personal attendants from 25 to 5, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh has now embarked on doing away with multiple agencies working under his ministry. The minister has issued instructions to merge three publicity and media related agencies – Vigyan Prasar, Technology Information Forecasting and Assessment Council and National Innovation Foundation – to create a single agency for composite outcomes and cost-effective management.