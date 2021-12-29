Delhi Confidential: Minister’s Advice

MINISTERS OFTEN go for inauguration functions but they giving business tips for ventures is not common. At the launch of Software Technology Park of India’s 62nd centre in Meerut on Tuesday, Union minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar offered a valuable piece of advice to a young entrepreneur. When the entrepreneur showed his new project with an equipment that collects soil details for the farmer, Chandrashekhar told him: “I can give you an advice free of cost.” He asked the entrepreneur to use Artificial Intelligence, which would help him provide valuable information to the farmer such as quality of soil, quantity of water and the fertiliser his crop would need. The entrepreneur happily accepted the advice.

Cafe Project

DEFENCE MINISTER Rajnath Singh inaugurated 27 projects built by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Tuesday, taking the tally of projects completed by it in one season to a record 102. Singh had inaugurated 75 projects in June, most of them near areas close to the China border. On Tuesday, Singh announced another initiative by the BRO to boost tourism as well as facilitate the armed forces. It will set up 75 BRO Cafes as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. These cafes will showcase local traditions and have facilities such as food, parking, sitting area, souvenir shops, medical inspection rooms and photo galleries, the Defence Ministry said.

The Vaccine Link

FORMER SECRETARY of Department of Biotechnology, Dr Renu Swarup, on Tuesday took to Twitter and congratulated Hyderabad-based Biological E, hours after the latter received approval for its Covid-19 vaccine. It was a proud moment for Swarup since it was during her tenure that Biological E worked closely with the department in developing India’s first sub-unit protein Covid-19 vaccine. The Translational Health Science and Technology Institute, under Department of Biotechnology, had supported the company’s clinical trial by providing crucial data on the immune response generated by the vaccine.