Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Delhi Confidential: Minister, Wordsmith

When RJD member Manoj Jha asked Hardeep Singh Puri about government policies on slum demolition and rehabilitation, Puri said he did not like the word “slum” as it was pejorative and also “points in the direction of failure of policy”.

Hardeep Singh Puri
Union Housing and Urban Development minister Hardeep Singh Puri, in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, corrected some Opposition MPs with what he deemed appropriate language. When RJD member Manoj Jha asked him about government policies on slum demolition and rehabilitation, Puri said he did not like the word "slum" as it was pejorative and also "points in the direction of failure of policy". Instead, he pointed out to Jha, the phrase "informal settlements" should be used, adding that he had been urging the Delhi government to use this term as well. His remarks made Jha respond in kind, saying that "the minister beats Winston Churchill in using words". Later in the day, when Fauzia Khan of the NCP asked the minister about a World Bank toolkit on gender equality in transport, Puri pointed out to her as well that he had issues with the word "toolkit".

State Of Origin

While participating in the debate on supplementary demands for grants in the Lok Sabha on Monday, BJP’s Nishikant Dubey, while referring to Congress’ Revanth Reddy, said the Chair should ask “people from Telangana” to not disturb him. When Opposition benches suggested that Reddy is from Tamil Nadu, Dubey responded saying that he knows for a fact that Reddy is from Telangana because he is his friend and also because he has known Reddy since the time the latter was a member of BJP’s student wing ABVP, drawing some laughter from both sides of the House.

Culinary Diplomacy

In a bid to launch the International Year of Millets 2023, External Affairs minister S Jaishankar is going an extra mile in culinary diplomacy as he goes to New York this year. He is going to host a millets-based luncheon for UN Secretary General Antony Guterres and Permanent Representatives of the 15 UN Security Council member countries. Besides, a special photo exhibition showcasing India’s initiative on “International Year of Millets 2023” will also be organised.

