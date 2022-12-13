Delhi Confidential: Minister, Wordsmith

Union Housing and Urban Development minister Hardeep Singh Puri, in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, corrected some Opposition MPs with what he deemed appropriate language. When RJD member Manoj Jha asked him about government policies on slum demolition and rehabilitation, Puri said he did not like the word “slum” as it was pejorative and also “points in the direction of failure of policy”. Instead, he pointed out to Jha, the phrase “informal settlements” should be used, adding that he had been urging the Delhi government to use this term as well. His remarks made Jha respond in kind, saying that “the minister beats Winston Churchill in using words”. Later in the day, when Fauzia Khan of the NCP asked the minister about a World Bank toolkit on gender equality in transport, Puri pointed out to her as well that he had issues with the word “toolkit”.Shangpliang – quit and announced his decision to join the BJP.