Delhi Confidential: Mind The Pair

After taking off his brown-coloured shoes to enter the dust-free environment of the supercomputing facility at the Indian Biological Data Centre in Faridabad, Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh was about to put on a black pair of shoes belonging to another person when security personnel pointed out to him the right pair. The minister said in jest that this is a stage in life everyone goes through, and that the next one would include three people seating him in the car. At the event held earlier to dedicate the data centre to the country, Singh had pointed out that people are living longer these days, and that is one reason for an increase in diseases of old age.

Breaking Bread

It is not every day that university teachers from across the country get a chance to break bread with the President of India. The opportunity will come this month-end, when the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes hosts a workshop in Delhi for nearly 750 university teachers belonging to various tribal communities. The two-day workshop will discuss “Janjatiya Anusandhan: Asmita, Astitva aur Vikas.” President Droupadi Murmu has invited all of them for dinner after the concluding ceremony. The event is part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, and the Commission was keen that the President inaugurate or address the concluding ceremony, but she could not manage that — therefore, the dinner invitation.

Nothing Official About It

Government officials are increasingly prefacing their public comments with an oddly similar-sounding disclaimer: that whatever they would say is their personal opinion, and should not to be equated with the government’s official views. At a tax event in Delhi on Monday, Bibek Debroy, chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the PM, said that his remarks on GST and the direct tax system were being offered in his “personal capacity as an economist and citizen”. In the following session, the Joint Secretary of the Central Board of Direct Taxes also furnished a similar disclaimer. Then, at a webinar on Wednesday, a Director with the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, started by claiming that his views on blockchain were his in personal capacity, and should not be construed as those of the government.