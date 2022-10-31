Delhi Confidential: Brand India

SRI LANKA’S High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda has ditched fancy imported cars and gone for Maruti Suzuki’s newest offering, the Grand Vitara. R C Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, on Sunday handed over the Intelligent Electric Hybrid variant of the Grand Vitara to the High Commissioner at the High Commission of Sri Lanka in New Delhi. Moragoda is said to be a Maruti fan and had introduced the Indian car brand to his country’s market way back in 1986. He is said to be in love with Indian cars and earlier owned Hindustan Ambassador and Maruti Suzuki Gypsy.

The Dakota

LAST WEEK, when the Indian Army celebrated the 76th Infantry Day in Srinagar, the vintage Dakota, which had taken soldiers to Srinagar in 1947, also flew along with other fighter aircraft. It was for the first time after the 80-year-old Dakota was obtained from scrap in 2011 – and rechristened ‘Parashurama’ – that it flew to Srinagar. The Dakota, in its new avatar, also has a political connection. It was refurbished by Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar as a tribute to his father Retired Air Commodore M K Chandrasekhar. It was on October 27, 1947, when infantry men from the Indian Army became the first troops to land at Srinagar airport to push out invaders from the outskirts of Srinagar.

Another Stint

DAYS AFTER the successful completion of the Interpol conference in Delhi, CBI Special Director Praveen Sinha has been given an extension of six months of tenure. Sinha, who is India’s delegate to the Interpol, was instrumental in organising the Interpol conference and coordinating with representatives from 195 countries. A 1988-batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre, Sinha was appointed as Interim Director of the CBI in June 2021, after the tenure of then CBI chief Rishi Kumar Shukla came to an end. He was, however, not made a full-time Director and was replaced by Subodh Kumar Jaiswal. In November that year, five months ahead of his superannuation, he was elected as Interpol delegate. The appointment was seen as a compensation for Sinha losing out on the Director’s post. A second stint in the job is now being seen as a reward for his work.