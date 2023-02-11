Delhi Confidential: Praise Post

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday received praise from an unexpected quarter — Michael Victor Sianipar, Indonesia’s Y20 Chair. Appreciating Thakur for spending two hours at the recent Y20 Inception Meet in Guwahati, Sianipar, in a social media post, said: “Minister Anurag Thakur sets the bar of the kind of leader today’s politicians should be. He allocated two hours for his session and answered at least 20 questions single-handedly, from issues of gender equality, state budget, digital transformation, to specific security laws of India.”

Binge Watch

Latching on to the OTT trend, DD National will telecast its flagship ‘Swaraj’ serial in ‘binge watch mode’ from this weekend — 1pm to 4pm. This Saturday’s telecast starts with the first episode on Vasco Da Gama, set in the 15th century. The 75-episode show, which pans on several aspects of Indian history, began airing on August 14 last year in Hindi, and subsequently in nine regional languages. It was envisioned as an iconic serial that will turn into a national movement inspiring the youth about India’s rich history. However, that kind of interest hasn’t been generated so far.

War Against Worms

With the aim to eliminate lymphatic filariasis (a parasitic disease caused by microscopic, thread-like worms) by 2027, three years ahead of the global target, the Union Health ministry will launch a ‘Sarva Dawa Sevan’ campaign for mass drug administration. The health workers will go door to door to give the medicine, with special focus on high-burden districts in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh.