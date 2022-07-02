Delhi Confidential: Message, On Screen

MINORITY AFFAIRS Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had an unusual assignment on Friday – gracing the 5th Global Film Tourism Conclave in Mumbai. But even while addressing the film conclave, the minister made sure not to forget his government’s line. He told the audience that “the torrent of films can hit hard on terrorism” and that Indian and foreign films have played a significant role in “giving meaningful message against the menace of terrorism, violence, radicalism’’. Naqvi said the Modi government has taken several measures to make India a favourite filming destination, including providing financial incentives and other facilities to promote production of foreign movies in India.

The Candidate

WEST BENGAL Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, one of the driving forces behind the Opposition’s decision to field Yashwant Sinha as Presidential candidate, appears to have read the writing on the wall. On Friday, speaking to reporters in Kolkata, she said, had the BJP been more transparent in its choice of Droupadi Murmu, the Opposition parties could have taken a collective call on not forcing a contest. By now, even JD(S) have extended support to the NDA candidate Murmu. Shiromani Akali Dal, which was also invited to the Opposition meeting, has also backed Murmu. However, AAP, which has 10 Rajya Sabha members, remains non-committal, despite NCP supremo Sharad Pawar announcing that Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has promised to support Sinha’s candidature.

Last Day In Office

Two Indian diplomats, both accomplished in their own ways, retired on Friday – Indian envoy in Canada Ajay Bisaria and Indian envoy in New York T S Tirumurti. While Indian envoy in Thimphu Ruchira Kamboj will become the Indian envoy at the UN in New York, the position in Canada is yet to be filled up. Bisaria was one of the top diplomats who was aide to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.