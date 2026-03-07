Delhi Confidential: Meal Milestone

President Droupadi Murmu will grace an event to commemorate Akshay Patra Foundation’s 5-billion cumulative meals on March 17. The Foundation claims to have addressed classroom hunger in India in its 25-year journey. It is also a PM Poshan implementing partner, claiming to serve 2.35 million midday meals daily in more than 25,000 schools.

Tehran Link

On a day when a number of Congress leaders met Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei’s representative in India, Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi, Congress Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain shared with Elahi his personal connection with Tehran. Hussain shared with Elahi that his late father-in-law had taught Persian literature at Tehran University. Elahi, who hosted people coming to extend condolences at the Iran Culture Centre in Delhi on Friday, looked intrigued by Hussain’s revelation and also asked him a few follow-up questions about his father-in-law, sources said.