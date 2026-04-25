Delhi Confidential: Meal, Mellow

As tempers frayed in the Supreme Court during the SIR hearing Friday with TMC MP, Senior Advocate Kalyan Bandopadhyay, training guns on the ECI represented by Senior Advocate D S Naidu who too hit back, it was left to CJI Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to cool tempers. The CJI said Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy, who was also present, can treat everyone to a good millet lunch. What he meant to convey was that the Parliament canteen has millet lunch and Guruswamy being a Rajya Sabha MP now can treat others to it. Mehta repeatedly urged that no politics be spoken in the court. The debate ended with Bandopadhyay inviting Naidu to a dinner on May 4, the day of election results in West Bengal.

Artistic Return It was a nostalgic moment for senior IAS officer Purna Chandra Kishan as he attended the inauguration of an art exhibition – Art Vanguards of Rajasthan – in New Delhi on Friday where his own works are on display. Returned recently to his parent cadre in Rajasthan after a brief stint at the Union Agriculture Ministry, Kishan is an accomplished painter and sculptor. Now serving as Secretary in the Labour Department, Government of Rajasthan, he is among the five artists whose works are being showcased at the five-day exhibition.