Delhi Confidential: Matter Of Time

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has postponed the launch of his Lok Sabha election campaign. He had set a date of September 16, in the form of a cycle yatra from Kannauj with the theme ‘haq aur samman’. Later, the party decided to start it on September 19. But insiders say the campaign has been postponed. Sources say December 2 could be a possible date, as it is the birthday of Khajanchi, the child boy born on December 2, 2016, when his mother was in queue at a bank in Kanpur Dehat district to draw new currency notes a few weeks after demonetisation. Because he was born in a bank, he was named Khajanchi (cashier). Also, the alliance between SP, BSP and RLD may take final shape by then. More significantly, it is likely to be the time of Assembly elections in five states, where Opposition unity will be put to the test.

Poll Shadow

The idea of holding simultaneous polls is now being advocated by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). On Monday, the apex child rights body wrote to Chief Election Commissioner of India O P Rawat, stating that repeated elections affect two main resources available to school children — teachers and school buildings. NCPCR officials said their studies have shown that of an average 220 schooldays in a year, about 10 days are wasted for election each year, and suggested that ECI should consider implications on the Right to Education Act in view of the debate on one nation, one election policy.

Late Start

Communication is the key in modern-day politics. The Congress perhaps learnt the lesson a little late but the party is trying to catch up. With key state elections later this year and the Lok Sabha polls next year, the Congress communication department is set to come up with an app to reach a wider audience. The BJP, though, is far ahead in this game. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his NaMo App years ago. The app of the Congress communication department, to be launched soon, will be a one-stop centre for all communication material of the Congress.

Musical Arguments

Mild instrumental music took over the principal bench of the National Green Tribunal last week, as the counsel for the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) passed around laptops, one each for the four members of the bench. For the next few minutes, an animated version of the redevelopment plans of Pragati Maidan was flashed on screens, showing people walking around palm trees at the new convention centre. The counsel continued to put forth arguments over the music, talking about salient features of the new project.

