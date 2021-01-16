Delhi Confidential: Master Plan

In the meeting, attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, BJP general secretary in charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya, among others, it was decided that Shah and Nadda will visit Bengal at least twice a month to address rallies.

Top leaders of the BJP had a three-hour meeting in Delhi on Friday to discuss the campaign strategy for the West Bengal elections. In the meeting, attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, BJP general secretary in charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya, among others, it was decided that Shah and Nadda will visit the state at least twice a month to address rallies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is going to be the star campaigner, is likely to hold rallies only after elections are announced, sources said.

New Role

Member of Parliament and former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has taken on the role of an arbitrator in a private dispute. Earlier this week, noting the consent of both parties, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court appointed him as a sole arbitrator in a dispute involving a Thailand-based company.

Old Vacancy

Yet another session of Parliament will begin in a fortnight, but there is no word on filling up the post of the Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha. The forthcoming session will be the fifth of the 17th Lok Sabha. And it is unusual that the government has let the Constitutionally mandated post lie vacant one-and-a-half years after constitution of the 17th Lok Sabha. The Congress had raised the issue in the last session, with party’s floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writing to the Speaker. Some Congress leaders argue that the party should be given the post as by convention the post is given to a non-ruling party, but they wonder whether the BJP would extend such a courtesy, given that relations between the government and the main opposition party have hit the nadir.