Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Delhi Confidential: Marshals Out

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

After an incognito midnight visit by Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya to Delhi’s Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital recently, all Centre-run hospitals in the national capital have been asked to suspend the services of marshals and bouncers. The minister felt that a place for healing should have helpers and not bouncers. Marshals and bouncers were introduced in hospitals on the demand of doctors after incidents of violence.

New-Old Mix

To keep its engineers and architects abreast of the latest technologies and practices, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) holds regular training workshops on a variety of topics, from new building construction techniques to cyber security. Besides, the CPWD has also been training its engineers and architects in the traditional Indian system of Vaastu Shastra. An online training programme on “Vaastu Shastra philosophy, importance and use in building design” is being planned on November 17, which is expected to be attended by around 60 engineers, architects and other professionals.

Marching Order

A new assignment has landed on the desks of the Union Education Ministry officials. It is learnt that minister Dharmendra Pradhan has directed all director-level officers to visit at least one district in the next few months to track the progress of key schemes, such as Samagra Shiksha and PM-POSHAN, besides programmes that come under the higher education vertical. While the initial plan was to cover all the districts across the country, a list of about 120 districts has been drawn to start with.

