Delhi Confidential: Mark of Respect

The Congress and BJP have been locked in a war of words over alleged breach of security during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Delhi leg. The Congress has even written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue. On Friday, it was scheduled to respond to charges made by the CRPF, which is in charge of the Congress MP’s security, that he violated protocol. However, the party postponed its press conference by a day due to the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the party took the decision “as a mark of respect for the departed soul”.