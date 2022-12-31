scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022
Delhi Confidential: Mark of Respect

Congress party postponed its press conference by a day due to the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the party took the decision “as a mark of respect for the departed soul”.

Delhi Confidential: Mark of Respect
The Congress and BJP have been locked in a war of words over alleged breach of security during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Delhi leg. The Congress has even written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue. On Friday, it was scheduled to respond to charges made by the CRPF, which is in charge of the Congress MP’s security, that he violated protocol. However, the party postponed its press conference by a day due to the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the party took the decision “as a mark of respect for the departed soul”.

Idea Invite

THE RURAL Development Ministry on Friday launched a unique challenge to invite ideas, solutions and actions that can transform the rural economy. The challenge, named Prajjwala, launched by Rural Development Secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh, is aimed at seeking ideas from individuals, social enterprises, start-ups, private sector, civil society and community-based organisations, among others, which have the potential to transform rural economy. They can send their ideas till January 31, 2023. The top 5 ideas will be rewarded with Rs 2 lakh each.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 00:29 IST
