Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Delhi Confidential: Helping Hand

With the government set to launch a scheme letting community members “adopt” TB patients and provide them nutritional support every month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will adopt 15 of 98 patients who have consented to be a part of the programme from his hometown — Palitana block of Bhavnagar district in Gujarat. The block has 185 TB patients. Designed for community engagement, the government is looking for people to adopt these patients and form a connection with them along with providing a nutrition basket every month. State-, district-, and block-level information of the number of persons will be available on the government’s Ni-kshay dashboard.

On Overdrive

Since Justice UU Lalit took over as the CJI on August 27, the Supreme Court has been on an overdrive, listing and hearing more cases than it did in the last few years. The cause list — a list of cases to be heard by the court — is now constantly updated every evening. Some cases are listed for hearing very late in the evening, with little time to prepare — not just for lawyers but also the judges. Case files are then packed and sent by the registry to judges after listing, sometimes even at 10.30 pm. While requests for adjournments are mostly denied, judges are accommodating advocates in some cases, giving themselves and the lawyers time to prepare.

