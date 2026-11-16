Delhi Confidential: Manoj Tiwari’s family Chhath outing; Delhi Police eases VVIP route curbs for shops

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After days of back-to-back official engagements, family came first for BJP’s Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari over the weekend leading up to Chhath Puja celebrations. Party insiders say the Purvanchali singer-actor spent considerable time with family at home in Delhi on both Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday evening, Tiwari arranged an open-air vehicle and handed charge to his wife and daughters to lead the family’s Chhath celebrations on the banks of the Yamuna.