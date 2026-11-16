Delhi Confidential: Manoj Tiwari’s family Chhath outing; Delhi Police eases VVIP route curbs for shops

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From Manoj Tiwari letting his wife and daughters lead the family’s Chhath celebrations to Delhi Police issuing fresh instructions to ease commuter and trader inconvenience during VIP routes.
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Family Time
After days of back-to-back official engagements, family came first for BJP’s Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari over the weekend leading up to Chhath Puja celebrations. Party insiders say the Purvanchali singer-actor spent considerable time with family at home in Delhi on both Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday evening, Tiwari arranged an open-air vehicle and handed charge to his wife and daughters to lead the family’s Chhath celebrations on the banks of the Yamuna.
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Fresh Directions
Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar has asked the Special Commissioners to ensure that shops along routes during VVIP movement remain open and that the duration of traffic halts is minimal. The direction came after his interactions with traders and commuters who flagged inconvenience during VIP movement, it is learnt.