Delhi Confidential: Manoj Tiwari’s ‘Ramlila experience’ for Gen Z, AI lessons for rural development

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: Manoj Tiwari plans a Gen Z Ramlila experience with 5,100 Tulsi saplings, while Rohit Kansal shares AI lessons for public service.
AS PART of the BJP’s youth outreach, party MP and singer-actor Manoj Tiwari is planning a “Ramlila experience” for Gen Z audience at Old Delhi’s Red Fort Grounds this Dussehra. Over 5,000 Gen Z visitors have been invited to the Luv Kush Ramlila where Tiwari will star as the mythical boatman Kewat who helped Lord Rama, his brother Lakshman and Goddess Sita cross the Ganga River during their exile. Tiwari, who has played Angad and Lord Parshuram in previous Ramlilas, has ordered 5,100 Tulsi (sacred basil) saplings to be presented to the young visitors as a gesture of honour and commitment to their roots. The Ramlila, according to sources, will not only give Tiwari an opportunity to engage with Gen Z, but also promote cultural nationalism and Indian tradition and give a thrust to the ‘Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam’ initiative.
RURAL DEVELOPMENT Secretary Rohit Kansal, who recently returned from a visit to the United States, shared his experience and observations with his senior colleagues on Thursday. It is learnt that Kansal made a PowerPoint presentation during the Senior Officers’ Meeting of the Department of Rural Development. The presentation, which lasted around 45 minutes, covered his interactions and key takeaways from the visit. Kansal is learnt to have particularly highlighted the growing use of artificial intelligence and discussed how emerging technologies could be leveraged to improve governance and public service delivery.