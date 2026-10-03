Delhi Confidential: Manoj Tiwari’s ‘Ramlila experience’ for Gen Z, AI lessons for rural development

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AS PART of the BJP’s youth outreach, party MP and singer-actor Manoj Tiwari is planning a “Ramlila experience” for Gen Z audience at Old Delhi’s Red Fort Grounds this Dussehra. Over 5,000 Gen Z visitors have been invited to the Luv Kush Ramlila where Tiwari will star as the mythical boatman Kewat who helped Lord Rama, his brother Lakshman and Goddess Sita cross the Ganga River during their exile. Tiwari, who has played Angad and Lord Parshuram in previous Ramlilas, has ordered 5,100 Tulsi (sacred basil) saplings to be presented to the young visitors as a gesture of honour and commitment to their roots. The Ramlila, according to sources, will not only give Tiwari an opportunity to engage with Gen Z, but also promote cultural nationalism and Indian tradition and give a thrust to the ‘Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam’ initiative.