Delhi Confidential: Manoj Tiwari’s ‘Gen Z’ Chaupal; CPI(M) leaders’ protest plan foiled at Kerala House

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From Manoj Tiwari tailoring his ‘Chaupal’ discussions for young voters in North East Delhi to CPI(M) leaders being detained at Kerala House despite their overnight strategy.
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari is all set to relaunch his outreach programme — Tiwari Ki Chaupal — with a new target audience. The former Delhi BJP chief has decided to dedicate the latest round of ‘Chaupal’ discussions to the youths and Gen Z representatives. He will hold the ‘Chaupal’ on a regular basis across his Parliamentary constituency of North East Delhi, sources said. A staple during his tenure as Delhi BJP chief between 2016 and 2020, ‘Tiwari Ki Chaupal’ saw discussions on various issues among participants seated on string cots, similar to the corner meetings in rural India. Earlier too, Tiwari had launched several youth-centric programmes such as the Yamuna Challenge Trophy, which allowed aspiring and talented young cricketers from the Capital to join sponsored training programmes.
Amid heavy security arrangements and restrictions in place across central Delhi ahead of the CJP protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on October 10, some CPI(M) leaders decided to spend Friday night at Kerala House, which is just a stone’s throw from Jantar Mantar. Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat also stayed back at Kerala House, despite having a residence in Delhi, to ensure easy access to the protest site the next morning. However, the plan didn’t work out as Delhi police personnel detained the CPI(M) leaders from Kerala House itself.