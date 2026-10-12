Delhi Confidential: Manoj Tiwari’s ‘Gen Z’ Chaupal; CPI(M) leaders’ protest plan foiled at Kerala House

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BJP MP Manoj Tiwari is all set to relaunch his outreach programme — Tiwari Ki Chaupal — with a new target audience. The former Delhi BJP chief has decided to dedicate the latest round of ‘Chaupal’ discussions to the youths and Gen Z representatives. He will hold the ‘Chaupal’ on a regular basis across his Parliamentary constituency of North East Delhi, sources said. A staple during his tenure as Delhi BJP chief between 2016 and 2020, ‘Tiwari Ki Chaupal’ saw discussions on various issues among participants seated on string cots, similar to the corner meetings in rural India. Earlier too, Tiwari had launched several youth-centric programmes such as the Yamuna Challenge Trophy, which allowed aspiring and talented young cricketers from the Capital to join sponsored training programmes.