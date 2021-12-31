Delhi Confidential: Language Skills

Language Skills

DURING A media interaction on Thursday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar surprised many with this language skills. After declaring that he can take questions in English, Hindi and Punjabi, he went on to interact with a reporter in Tamil, revealing that he has passed his school certificate course in the language. Besides, the Chief Minister said he is learning Japanese these days to interact with the large expat population in his state. If you have to build heart-to-heart relations with someone, you have to speak in their language, Khattar said.

Exit Door

THREE CONGRESS MLAs from Punjab – Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa and Balwinder Singh Laddi – have joined the BJP in the past 10 days, delivering a jolt to the grand old party ahead of the Assembly elections. But the buzz in the party is that there could be more exits coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab on January 5. The names of many leaders, including a couple of ministers, are being talked about in this connection. Asked about the speculation, one senior leader merely said, “Let’s see who all remain after January 5.” The Congress’s central leaders are now said to be keeping their fingers crossed.

Fresh Task

CONSUMER AFFAIRS Secretary Leena Nandan will bid adieu to the Department of Consumer Affairs on Friday to take up her next assignment as Environment Secretary. On Thursday, her colleagues at Krishi Bhawan organised a farewell that was attended by Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Food Ashwini Choubey. Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey was also present on the occasion. A 1987-batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, Leena Nandan will hand over charge of the department to her successor Rohit Kumar Singh on Friday.