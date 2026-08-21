Delhi Confidential: ‘Viral system’ hits Union Minister Khattar as Delhi Masterplan 2047 unveiled

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Delimitation which was at the core of then DA government’s unsuccessful legislative push for women’s reservation in April this year, did not remain limited to official deliberations led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the 31st Southern Zonal Council in Tamil Nadu. Shah broached the topic again while lunching with chief ministers and representatives of South Indian states, according to party sources. The senior BJP leader took the opportunity to underline the key benefits that the delimitation exercise would bring to the region, as his audience sipped soup and sampled the salad while awaiting the main course.