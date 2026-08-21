Delhi Confidential: ‘Viral system’ hits Union Minister Khattar as Delhi Masterplan 2047 unveiled

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From Manohar Lal Khattar’s bid to bring some “happiness” to the unveiling of Delhi’s Masterplan 2047, to Amit Shah’s straight talk on delimitation over lunch with southern leaders in Tamil Nadu.
Delhi's much awaited Masterplan 2047 was unveiled on Thursday by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was flanked by Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Kicking off the press conference, the minister, who had a sore throat because of the flu, said he too had been hit by the ongoing “viral system of Delhi”. He said he would make up for his heavy voice with happiness as the masterplan was being revealed.
Delimitation which was at the core of then DA government’s unsuccessful legislative push for women’s reservation in April this year, did not remain limited to official deliberations led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the 31st Southern Zonal Council in Tamil Nadu. Shah broached the topic again while lunching with chief ministers and representatives of South Indian states, according to party sources. The senior BJP leader took the opportunity to underline the key benefits that the delimitation exercise would bring to the region, as his audience sipped soup and sampled the salad while awaiting the main course.