Delhi Confidential: Out of Favour

With by-polls to four Assembly seats scheduled for June 23, the political climate is heating up in Tripura. Curiosity is also growing over how the BJP plans to use the services of former Chief Minister Biplab Deb. After being removed as the CM, Deb started touring the state extensively, participating in party programmes amid suspense over the BJP’s state unit head. But towards the end of May, he went quiet, with the new CM Manik Saha indicating that he will continue to handle the post of party chief as well. The party has also appointed Kailash Vijayvargiya, Assam minister Ashok Singhal and Himanta Biswa Sarma’s political secretary Jayanta Malla Baruah as ‘prabharis’ for Tripura.

Trek Record

In an unusual move, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar trekked to a polling station a remote village of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Friday. Kumar, who took charge as the CEC in May, said he chose to visit the polling station in Dumak village to motivate poll workers who take around three days to reach the area ahead of every election. “Leading the way, Kumar trekked for 18 kms through inaccessible terrain to visit polling station in Dumak village in Chamoli, Uttarakhand,” the ECI tweeted.

Film Festival

Officials at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting are preparing for a film festival to be held in Srinagar between June 15-20. It is learnt that I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra himself is very keen about the festival, which is being organised for the first time. Apart from showing movies based on J&K, or shot in the Union Territory, and documentaries, the officials are also planning to hold some special screenings by the Dal Lake or on houseboats.