Delhi Confidential: Man(i) of Letters

After stirring a controversy with his remarks on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi recently, former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar is back in Delhi, and is busy with research for his upcoming book. The book revolves around the 1927 Delhi Proposals, initiated by the Muslim League led by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and is likely to be released in March next year. Aiyar has been spending his days scanning research material at a library. The book’s prospective title, sources say, is “Lost Century 1927-2027: The Rise and Fall of Jinnah’s Delhi Muslim Proposals”.
Meeting Spree
The Congress high command is holding back-to-back meetings with several state units on Thursday and Friday. While the Telangana state unit has been summoned to Delhi on Thursday, meetings with the state units of Maharashtra, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh are scheduled for Friday. Sources say the central leadership plans to discuss organisational setup and party activities, especially MGNREGA protests which were launched by the AICC under the banner of “MGNREGA Bachao Sangram”.
Driven by AI
A day after the Cabinet Secretariat asked all officers above the Deputy Secretary level to visit the India AI Impact Summit, many were seen at Bharat Mandapam on Wednesday. In fact, some of the Union and State Ministers also visited the event. Among them were Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and Food Minister Pralhad Joshi. Joshi spent some time at his ministry’s stall that showcased ‘AI-empowered innovations’ in the Public Distribution System. World leaders are set to meet at the Bharat Mandapam on Thursday.
Ajit Singh, a 53-year-old cab driver, was critically injured in a car accident caused by a 17-year-old boy without a license. The accident also took the life of a 23-year-old and left Singh unable to work for six months. As the sole earner for his family, this will be a difficult time for them.