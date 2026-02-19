Premium

Delhi Confidential: Man(i) of Letters

Mani Shankar Aiyar has been spending his days scanning research material at a library. The book’s prospective title, sources say, is “Lost Century 1927-2027: The Rise and Fall of Jinnah’s Delhi Muslim Proposals”.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 19, 2026 05:00 AM IST
Mani Shankar Aiyar Rahul Gandhi remarks controversy Former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

After stirring a controversy with his remarks on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi recently, former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar is back in Delhi, and is busy with research for his upcoming book. The book revolves around the 1927 Delhi Proposals, initiated by the Muslim League led by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and is likely to be released in March next year. Aiyar has been spending his days scanning research material at a library. The book’s prospective title, sources say, is “Lost Century 1927-2027: The Rise and Fall of Jinnah’s Delhi Muslim Proposals”.

Meeting Spree

The Congress high command is holding back-to-back meetings with several state units on Thursday and Friday. While the Telangana state unit has been summoned to Delhi on Thursday, meetings with the state units of Maharashtra, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh are scheduled for Friday. Sources say the central leadership plans to discuss organisational setup and party activities, especially MGNREGA protests which were launched by the AICC under the banner of “MGNREGA Bachao Sangram”.

Driven by AI

A day after the Cabinet Secretariat asked all officers above the Deputy Secretary level to visit the India AI Impact Summit, many were seen at Bharat Mandapam on Wednesday. In fact, some of the Union and State Ministers also visited the event. Among them were Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and Food Minister Pralhad Joshi. Joshi spent some time at his ministry’s stall that showcased ‘AI-empowered innovations’ in the Public Distribution System. World leaders are set to meet at the Bharat Mandapam on Thursday.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Subodh Agarwal
Jal Jeevan Mission case: Rajasthan seeks LOC against retired IAS Subodh Agarwal
Galgotias University professor Neha (L); and the robodog the university displayed during the AI summit (R)
Galgotias University issues apology after controversy, says 'representative ill-informed'
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Salim Khan
'I am Shah Rukh Khan because of Salim Khan': SRK recalls eating meals at Salman's house during struggle days
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Moong dal vs arhar dal: Which is better for weight loss
Moong vs Arhar: One of these common dals could be the secret to faster weight loss
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
Advertisement
Must Read
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
T20 World Cup | IND vs NED: Shivam Dube's tease before the tempest
Shivam Dube india vs Netherlands T20 World cup
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
AI Impact Summit: Nvidia highlights strategic collaborations with Indian cloud providers, startups
Nvidia
‘Why am I here?’: Science can explain why walking through doorway makes you forget things
However, later research suggests the effect is more nuanced; when participants were tasked with simply moving between areas without distraction, forgetting did not always occur. (Image: Freepik)
Moong vs Arhar: One of these common dals could be the secret to faster weight loss
Moong dal vs arhar dal: Which is better for weight loss
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch collapses on parade float in Ecuador, video emerges
Miss Universe Organisation Head of Communications Miguel Angel Martinez said Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness"
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore but lives in a rented home; know why
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore
'Running in Mumbai traffic deserves a medal': French President Emmanuel Macron's morning jog stuns internet
This marks Macron’s fourth official visit to India since assuming office in 2017.
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement