Delhi Confidential: Man(i) of Letters

After stirring a controversy with his remarks on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi recently, former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar is back in Delhi, and is busy with research for his upcoming book. The book revolves around the 1927 Delhi Proposals, initiated by the Muslim League led by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and is likely to be released in March next year. Aiyar has been spending his days scanning research material at a library. The book’s prospective title, sources say, is “Lost Century 1927-2027: The Rise and Fall of Jinnah’s Delhi Muslim Proposals”.

Meeting Spree

The Congress high command is holding back-to-back meetings with several state units on Thursday and Friday. While the Telangana state unit has been summoned to Delhi on Thursday, meetings with the state units of Maharashtra, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh are scheduled for Friday. Sources say the central leadership plans to discuss organisational setup and party activities, especially MGNREGA protests which were launched by the AICC under the banner of “MGNREGA Bachao Sangram”.