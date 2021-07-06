Delhi confidential: Mango Diplomacy

AS A mark of friendship and goodwill, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent 2,000 kg of Bangladesh-origin seasonal mangoes (Haribhanga) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ramnath Kovind — 1,000 kg each. Mangoes of the Haribhanga variety farmed in the Rangpur region, the northwestern part of Bangladesh, are very popular. Hasina has also sent mangoes as gifts to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and chief ministers of Northeastern states, with whom Bangladesh shares its border.

Special Praise

RESHUFFLE AND transfer of senior officers in the government is a routine affair. However, the repatriation of NHAI Chairman Sukhbir Singh Sandhu – and IAS officer of 1988 batch – back to his state by the Union government on Monday wasn’t treated as a routine decision, not at least by the Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. Sandhu is believed to have been sent to Uttarakhand on the request of the state’s new Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Within hours of his repatriation, Sandhu was appointed as Uttarakhand Chief Secretary. Although Cabinet ministers usually don’t make statements on the departure of a senior officer, Gadkari took to Twitter on Monday to compliment Sandhu’s work at NHAI. He congratulated the officer on his new posting and said that his tenure as NHAI chairman was the “best ever”.

Language Gap

THE EDUCATION Ministry on Monday launched an initiative to strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy for all children in a mission mode. The virtual launch was interrupted briefly when a joint secretary of the ministry started introducing the initiative in Hindi. Participants of non-Hindi speaking states interjected and asked that the officer to speak in English so that everyone attending could follow what was happening during the event. But he did not relent and continued in Hindi and, sometimes, switched to English in between. However, the participants too did not give up and kept requesting him to speak in English.