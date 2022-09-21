scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Delhi Confidential: Man On A Mission

With just about a year-and-a-half left for the General Election, Naqvi is intensifying his visits to the state, which has a sizeable Muslim population.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

No longer part of the Union Cabinet, former Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has spent the last few months travelling in Uttar Pradesh. With just about a year-and-a-half left for the General Election, Naqvi is intensifying his visits to the state, which has a sizeable Muslim population. Over the coming week, Naqvi, BJP’s most prominent Muslim face, is scheduled to visit Rampur, Lucknow, Allahabad and Moradabad, places with significant presence of people from the minority community. During these visits, Naqvi will network with Muslim organisations and conduct “samvaad” — or communication — meetings. Incidentally, Naqvi had earlier been put in charge of the strategically and politically important Kargil Lok Sabha seat, which BJP won for the first time in 2014, and retained in 2019. But the party lost the recent hill council elections in Ladakh to Congress, raising questions within the party on why Naqvi was not entrusted with handling the elections. Approximately 55% of the electorate in Kargil Lok Sabha seat are from the Muslim community, and 42% are Buddhists.

Back To Old System

A case of misappropriation of Provident Fund ledgers has emerged in one zonal railway. The modus operandi included preparation of fake journal vouchers. Along with weak internal checks and scrutiny, one of the key reasons it took place, it emerged, was sharing of login username or password and OTP of the integrated payroll and accounting system. So, the Railways has now warned officials across India to ensure such lapses do not recur, and that the time-tested “maker-checker” system should be followed at all times.

