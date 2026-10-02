Delhi Confidential: Mamata Banerjee’s ‘fight against sound’; Congress to engage with state units on SIR row

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As former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was about to address a press conference on the lawns of her nephew Abhishek Banerjee’s residence in central Delhi, the sound of a lawn mower from the neighbourhood drowned out her voice. When the sound didn’t stop for some time, Mamata said she would “fight the sound too”. The calm finally returned when a staffer went out and asked the person operating the mower in a nearby park to switch it off.