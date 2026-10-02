Delhi Confidential: Mamata Banerjee’s ‘fight against sound’; Congress to engage with state units on SIR row

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to hold a press conference at her nephew’s residence drew attention in political circles, even as the Congress prepared to engage its state units over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) report row and the role of the Election Commission.

By: Express News Service
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 2, 2026 07:48 AM IST
West Bengal, Mamata BanerjeeFormer West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)
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Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s press conference at her nephew’s residence to Congress plans to engage its state units on the Special Intensive report row and the Election Commission’s role.

  1. 01

    Fight & Sound

    As former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was about to address a press conference on the lawns of her nephew Abhishek Banerjee’s residence in central Delhi, the sound of a lawn mower from the neighbourhood drowned out her voice. When the sound didn’t stop for some time, Mamata said she would “fight the sound too”. The calm finally returned when a staffer went out and asked the person operating the mower in a nearby park to switch it off.

  2. 02

    Party Plan

    After the Congress Working Committee meeting and one with INDIA bloc allies, the Congress is now planning to engage state units from across India to discuss the issues related to the Election Commission of India. Sources said the party high command has called a meeting of all state units on October 5 to chart out a plan concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) deletions and the CEC role. Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to chair the meeting, said sources.

  3. 03

    Minister’s Drive

    Union ministers usually take part in cleanliness drives in their office premises in Lutyens’ Delhi, but Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil chose Yamuna’s Kalindi Kunj Ghat on Thursday. Patil, along with his deputy V Somanna and other senior officials, reached the spot at 7:30 am and started cleaning the place. After the cleaning activity, the minister also delivered a brief speech to a small gathering.

 

 

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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