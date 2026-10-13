Delhi Confidential: Mallikarjun Kharge in a Batman mask; flight timing hiccups keep Mamata, Akhilesh apart

01

IN A bus packed with popular INDIA bloc leaders moving towards the Supreme Court, the one face that created the maximum buzz among Gen Z protesters was that of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a Batman mask. Passed on by a protester, the mask reached Kharge, seated by the window in the first row, and he sportingly put it on. Soon, videos of Kharge in the Batman mask went viral on social media and became a talking point among politicians across party lines. Several MPs are learnt to have gone to Kharge and praised the adorable gesture of the 83-year-old. He also posed for photos for journalists covering the protest march.