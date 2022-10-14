Delhi Confidential: Going All Out

The last three days of the campaign for Congress presidential elections will see the Mallikarjun Kharge camp putting out some short video clips of prominent leaders endorsing his candidature. The Kharge campaign is working round the clock to reach out to the delegates, seeking their support. A control room is in operation at Kharge’s Rajaji Marg residence, where 20 or so leaders, including some former state ministers, make phone calls to the delegates. Barring 700-800 delegates, whose phone numbers are either wrong or not reachable, all delegates of the 9,850-odd electoral college have been spoken to more than twice, it is learnt. Two similar control rooms are operating in Bengaluru, one monitored by Kharge’s son Priyank and another by Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain.

Mind The Gap

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Congress president K S Alagiri put out on his Twitter handle photographs of him overseeing the arrangements at Sathyamurthy Bhawan, the state Congress headquarters, to welcome Mallikarjun Kharge, who is reaching Chennai on Friday to meet PCC delegates. The Shashi Tharoor campaign immediately reacted, pointing out that the guidelines issued by election authority head Madhusudan Mistry mandate that PCC presidents must take a hands-off approach to the election. Salman Anees Soz, a key member of the Tharoor campaign, urged Alagiri and other senior leaders to adhere to the guidelines.

Writing It Right

Using his time off from Parliament duty, BJD’s Rajya Sabha MP Dr Amar Patnaik has been writing books. Yesterday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik released Patnaik’s second book, ‘Pandemic Disruptions and Odisha’s Lessons on Governance’ — a collection of essays on how Odisha dealt with the pandemic — in Bhubaneswar. Patnaik’s first book was a more academic one on his doctoral thesis. In a month’s time, his third book, ‘Transparency of Governance and Privacy of Citizens’, is scheduled for release. The book, published by Routledge, looks at the fine balance between protecting a citizen’s privacy as well as ensuring efficient governance.