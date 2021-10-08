Delhi confidential: Making A Point

LOK SABHA Speaker Om Birla, who is currently leading an Indian parliamentary delegation to the G-20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in Rome, had a strong message to convey during his bilateral meeting with Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons. Birla told Hoyle that every country has its sovereignty and others should learn to respect it. “No country should raise internal affairs of other countries in its Parliament unless those matters affect the interests of that country,” he said. This came a few weeks after India objected to the language used by parliamentarians in the UK during an all-party debate on the issue of human rights in Kashmir.

More Power

MORE THAN a decade after the BJP amended its constitution to reserve 33 per cent party posts for women, the ruling party has included 14 women among the 80 new national executive members. With the national executive including special invitees, permanent invitees as well as national office-bearers and spokespersons, it has Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Meenakshi Lekhi and Niranjana Jyoti as its members among others. Of the 10 women members in the special invitees category, four are actor-turned politicians Hema Malini (Lok Sabha MP), Rupa Ganguly (Rajya Sabha MP), Khushbu and Vijayashanti.

Nutrition Campaign

THE MINISTRY for Women and Child Development has concluded its month-long Poshan-Mah, which it conducts every year focusing on nutrition programmes. The ministry has noted that 17 crore activities related to nutrition took place during the campaign across the country this September. Every state conducts activities and uploads these events on the Jan Andolan dashboard, which the ministry tracks. Activities have included setting up of nutrition vatikas, awareness drives for fortification of food, awareness drives for prevention and management of malnutrition, identifying severely malnutritioned children, yoga camps among others.