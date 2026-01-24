Delhi Confidential: Makhana’s Tableau Debut

Bihar’s tableau at the Republic Day Parade this year will showcase its makhana (fox nut) farming, depicting various stages of production and processing, and also declaring that the state produces 90% of the world’s makhana.

google-preferred-btn
Republic Day Parade, makhana (fox nut) farming, Samrat Choudhary, Election Commission, Delhi Confidential, Indian express news, current affairsIn a statement on Friday, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said Mithila’s makhana has now reached the world’s plate.

Bihar’s tableau at the Republic Day Parade this year will showcase its makhana (fox nut) farming, depicting various stages of production and processing, and also declaring that the state produces 90% of the world’s makhana. In a statement on Friday, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said Mithila’s makhana has now reached the world’s plate. “This journey from ‘pokhar’ [pond] to global fame is the story of farmers’ hard work, women’s power, and the success of the GI tag. When aspirations soar high, going from local to global is inevitable. This is self-reliant Bihar, this is the new India,” he said.

Offering Tech

As the Election Commission of India’s three-day international conference for election management bodies from across the world ended on Friday, it is learnt

that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s offer to the foreign delegates of ECI’s help in developing a digital platform for their countries went down well. The CEC offered the delegates help in developing an app like ECINET, which voters and officials alike can use. Some countries expressed interest in working with the ECI for the same, it is learnt.

Official Stamp

Despite Friday being a gazetted holiday, the BJP chose the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami to put an official stamp on the appointment of its new national president Nitin Nabin, as required by the Election Commission of India. All registered political parties are required to write to the EC about any change in their office-bearers and the results of organisational elections, but the BJP did it differently as a party delegation led by party national general secretary Arun Singh met the poll officials on Friday.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Shashi Tharoor
Miffed with Rahul 'snub', Tharoor ups the ante, skips key AICC meet on Kerala polls
Since the early 2000s, various right-wing groups have been seeking the closure of the mosque, a ban on Friday namaz there, and the installation of a Saraswati idol in the complex.
Saraswati puja, Friday namaz converge at Bhojshala, under shadow of heavy security
Border 2 review
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Rang De Basanti faced censorship troubles, whose parallel can be seen in Jana Nayagan today.
Like Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Rang De Basanti missed release date amid censorship struggles; Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra mortgaged house
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
70 year old man first vlog
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
India bowling vs New zealand
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Why does India's bowling look like a tournament-winning unit?
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Trump NATO
‘We’ve never got anything out of NATO’: Unpacking Trump’s claims at Davos
Varanasi
Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi
Browser extensions run quietly in the background, often with access to sensitive user data—making malicious add-ons difficult to detect until damage is done.
Your browser extension may be watching your bank activity: Here’s how to stop it
Advertisement
Must Read
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Why does India's bowling look like a tournament-winning unit?
India bowling vs New zealand
Under-19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre’s form in focus as India face New Zealand in league finale
Ayush Mhatre india vs New Zealand U19 World Cup
Your browser extension may be watching your bank activity: Here’s how to stop it
Browser extensions run quietly in the background, often with access to sensitive user data—making malicious add-ons difficult to detect until damage is done.
Signature is going to be a flagship franchise, will bring Razr Fold to India: Motorola executive
The Signature is Motorola’s first flagship phone designed from the ground up, and the company appears confident it can take on heavyweights, including rivals such as the Galaxy S26 Plus and the iPhone 17.(Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Forza Horizon 6 officially announced, heads to Japan in 2026
Forza Horizon 6 is scheduled to launch on May 19, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S and PC through the Microsoft Store and Steam. (Image: Forza)
Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi
Varanasi
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
70 year old man first vlog
Rs 13.7 crore watch: Jacob & Co unveils gem-studded ‘Opera Vantara’ featuring hand-painted Anant Ambani figurine: ‘can’t even figure out how to tell time’
Jacob & Co anant ambani watch
Merit alone can’t make you a CEO, says leadership coach; urges professionals to embrace office politics
He clarified that entrepreneurs need to approach office politics differently from corporate professionals
Lost cat travels over 115 miles across countries to reunite with owners
Despite local animal welfare groups' help and repeated returns to the area, the couple found no trace of their cat
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement