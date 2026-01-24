Delhi Confidential: Makhana’s Tableau Debut

Bihar’s tableau at the Republic Day Parade this year will showcase its makhana (fox nut) farming, depicting various stages of production and processing, and also declaring that the state produces 90% of the world’s makhana. In a statement on Friday, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said Mithila’s makhana has now reached the world’s plate. “This journey from ‘pokhar’ [pond] to global fame is the story of farmers’ hard work, women’s power, and the success of the GI tag. When aspirations soar high, going from local to global is inevitable. This is self-reliant Bihar, this is the new India,” he said.
As the Election Commission of India’s three-day international conference for election management bodies from across the world ended on Friday, it is learnt
that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s offer to the foreign delegates of ECI’s help in developing a digital platform for their countries went down well. The CEC offered the delegates help in developing an app like ECINET, which voters and officials alike can use. Some countries expressed interest in working with the ECI for the same, it is learnt.
Despite Friday being a gazetted holiday, the BJP chose the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami to put an official stamp on the appointment of its new national president Nitin Nabin, as required by the Election Commission of India. All registered political parties are required to write to the EC about any change in their office-bearers and the results of organisational elections, but the BJP did it differently as a party delegation led by party national general secretary Arun Singh met the poll officials on Friday.
Gukesh Dommaraju faced a crushing defeat at the Tata Steel Chess tournament, his first loss of the year. A fatal mistake against Nodirbek Abdusattorov, who empathized with Gukesh's struggle, led to his defeat. This was a tough loss for Gukesh, as it was against the same opponent who had beaten him previously. Despite a strong start, Gukesh was unable to bounce back.