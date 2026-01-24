Delhi Confidential: Makhana’s Tableau Debut

Bihar’s tableau at the Republic Day Parade this year will showcase its makhana (fox nut) farming, depicting various stages of production and processing, and also declaring that the state produces 90% of the world’s makhana. In a statement on Friday, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said Mithila’s makhana has now reached the world’s plate. “This journey from ‘pokhar’ [pond] to global fame is the story of farmers’ hard work, women’s power, and the success of the GI tag. When aspirations soar high, going from local to global is inevitable. This is self-reliant Bihar, this is the new India,” he said.

Offering Tech

As the Election Commission of India’s three-day international conference for election management bodies from across the world ended on Friday, it is learnt