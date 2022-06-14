Delhi confidential: Mahatma & a Gandhi

Throughout the day, Congress leaders claimed that neither Rahul Gandhi nor the party will be scared by ED’s probe into the National Herald case, as the party has a rich legacy of fighting and winning against the mighty British. This drawing of parallels between the Congress’s role in the freedom struggle and the fight against the BJP-led Union government had the party tweeting from its official handle photographs of Rahul and the Mahatma with a caption — the voice of truth; Could not be subjugated then, will not be subjugated now. “We are Gandhi. Struggling for trust and justice is our identity,” it said.

Big day, big way

The Ministry of Ayush will organise an event in Mysuru to mark the eighth International Day of Yoga on June 21, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in a massive Yoga drive in Mysuru. The government is celebrating the yoga day in a big way this year, the 75th year of independence, and over the last one month various ministries at the Centre have participated in a tag team rally by holding yoga events one after another, as a countdown to June 21.

Going local

Former CJI Sharad Bobde will chair a committee that has been tasked by the Bar Council of India (BCI) with developing study material to impart legal education in regional languages. BCI chairman and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra will be its working president and members include UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar and Chamu Krishna Shastry, who is chairman of the Centre’s high-powered committee for promotion of Indian languages. Mishra says the committee will help fulfil “dream of PM Narendra Modi for development of regional languages”. In May, at the joint conference of CMs and chief justices of HCs, Modi had pitched for use of local languages in courts to help the common people.